New Details Regarding Brock Purdy's Injury Diagnosis, Recovery Timetable

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will reportedly postpone surgery on his injured elbow at the recommendation of Dr. Keith Meister after visiting with the orthopedic surgeon on Tuesday (February 21), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Purdy is currently dealing with inflammation in his elbow, which has led to Meister's decision and the two will "reconvene in early March," but "all signs continue to point to a UCL repair," which would allow the quarterback to possibly be ready for the 2023 NFL season, according to Pelissero.

"The best outcome for the so-called internal brace surgery comes once inflammation is gone and range of motion is back. Delaying surgery doesn’t change the timeline much, so this is the prudent course of action to make sure Purdy returns at 100%," Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday night.