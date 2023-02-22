This Restaurant Has The Best Margaritas In South Carolina

When you think of popular cocktails, look no further than a margarita. Always delicious and endlessly customizable, margaritas are a great companion to dinner or as a happy hour treat. Eat This, Not That! knows how important a good marg can be, so it compiled a list of the best each state has to offer. According to the site:

"...What's great about margaritas is there are so many variations. You can jazz them up with fruit, spice them up with jalapeños, and even lend a savory note with cucumber and basil. There really is something for everyone."

So where can you find the best margaritas in South Carolina?

Mesu

This Charleston eatery serving up tasty Mexican cuisine and sushi also offers delectable margaritas, from classic and spicy to fruity with fresh purée. Mesu is located at 570 King Street in Charleston.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Margaritas might not be the first drink that pops to mind when you think of South Carolina, but Charleston's cocktail scene ensures delicious options. Go for Mesu's passion mango version to pair with the tacos and sushi on the menu."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see where you can find the best margaritas around the country.