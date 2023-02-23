Aaron Rodgers Concludes Darkness Retreat

By Jason Hall

February 23, 2023

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Photo: Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat in southern Oregon, Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats, the facility where Rodgers was staying, told ESPN.

Berman said Rodgers left the dark room and facility on Wednesday (February 22). The quarterback had previously announced his intention to stay in a dark, isolated room while mulling over his NFL future during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers specified that the retreat was "four nights of complete darkness" in a "little house" and that he has "a number of friends that have done it and had some profound experiences," which he had been contemplating doing for "a few years now."

Last month, Rodgers addressed "conversations" regarding a potential trade centered around him during his last appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

"It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which is interesting...I'm not a part of those conversations right now," Rodgers said. "When I make up my mind one way or another then you guys and the Packers, not in that order, and everyone else will know at some point."

On February 9, Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN's Dianna Russini that the team expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his NFL future "around [the] free agency [period]."

"There hasn't been a deadline," Murphy said. "We've both realized that the sooner the decision is made, the better. I know Brian Gutekunst, our GM, has been in regular contact with him and I think Aaron has expressed that he doesn't want to drag it out."

The Packers are also reportedly committed to finding a trade partner and had "their next plan ready to go" should Rodgers request a trade, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Last month, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New York Jets were "a very real scenario" in a possible trade for Rodgers prior to the team hiring offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who had previously coached the quarterback for three seasons from 2019 to 2021, which included Rodgers leading the NFL's top scoring offense during the first of two consecutive Associated Press Most Valuable Player award-winning seasons in 2020.

Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.

