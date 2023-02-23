Aaron Rodgers Concludes Darkness Retreat

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat in southern Oregon, Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats, the facility where Rodgers was staying, told ESPN.

Berman said Rodgers left the dark room and facility on Wednesday (February 22). The quarterback had previously announced his intention to stay in a dark, isolated room while mulling over his NFL future during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers specified that the retreat was "four nights of complete darkness" in a "little house" and that he has "a number of friends that have done it and had some profound experiences," which he had been contemplating doing for "a few years now."