Georgia Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson Arrested

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested Wednesday (February 22) night in relation to a driving incident that took place one day after the team's win against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Dumas-Johnson was booked on charges of racing on highways/streets and reckless driving at 6:34 pm. and released at 7:15 p.m., according the Clark County online booking report via the Athens Banner-Herald. The University of Georgia online police log lists the linebacker's name for an incident that took place on January 10 at 8:00 p.m., the same day the Bulldogs returned to Athens from their blowout national championship victory in Los Angeles.

Warrants were issued on Tuesday (February 21) following an investigation that found two vehicles to be traveling next to each other in a "reckless manner at high speeds that fled the area upon sign of the officer" on College Station Road at the time. No additional details about the incident were made available as of Thursday (February 23) morning.

The University of Georgia athletic department issued a statement confirming its knowledge of Dumas-Johnson's arrest, which was obtained and shared by the Athens-Banner-Herald.

“We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes," the statement reads. "The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Dumas-Johnson led all Georgia players with nine tackles for loss and was second in total tackles (70) and sacks (4).