Here Is Colorado's Most Famous Restaurant

The United States is home to thousands of restaurants and eateries. While most have a dedicated customer base, some have garnered a nationwide reputation thanks to their history, service, unique appeal, and of course, delicious food.

For those curious about those special restaurants, LoveFood found every state's most famous restaurant. The website states, "From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once."

According to writers, Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs is Colorado's most iconic restaurant! Here's why it was picked:

"Featured on Anthony Bourdain's hit show No Reservations, Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern and the Food Network's The Best Thing I Ever Ate, it's safe to say that Denver's Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs has received plenty of attention. The restaurant started as a food truck, and today serves incredible hot dogs made of beef, pork, elk, and buffalo at its bricks-and-mortar locations."