Here Is Florida's Most Famous Restaurant

The United States is home to thousands of restaurants and eateries. While most have a dedicated customer base, some have garnered a nationwide reputation thanks to their history, service, unique appeal, and of course, delicious food.

For those curious about those special restaurants, LoveFood found every state's most famous restaurant. The website states, "From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity. Here we take a look at the most famous restaurant in every state you should dine in at least once."

According to writers, Joe's Stone Crab is Florida's most iconic restaurant! Here's why it was picked:

"A Miami Beach institution, Joe's Stone Crab has opened several other outlets, but the original location remains as popular as ever. With a history going back to 1913, the restaurant is most famous for its stone crabs, just as the name suggests. Often visited by celebrities, it's also reportedly referenced in Ian Fleming's Goldfinger as Bill's on the Beach – the best meal James Bond ever had in his life."