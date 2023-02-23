Lewis Capaldi's Fans Finish His Song As He Experiences Tourette's On Stage
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 23, 2023
Lewis Capaldi's fans were ready to jump in and finish a song for him as he experienced a flare-up of tics from his Tourette's syndrome during a live show. The heartwarming moment happened during his Tuesday night show (February 21st) in Frankfurt, Germany, according to Rolling Stone. For the show's closer, Capaldi pulled out his biggest hit, "Someone You Loved" and was almost at the song's final chorus before he stepped back from the mic and let the audience beautifully take over the song. As the crowd sang, Capaldi tossed his extra guitar picks to the fans in the audience.
The sweet moment was captured by a fan and reshared to Twitter with the caption, "Fans finishing off the song for Lewis as he was struggle [sic.] with his Tourette's."
Capaldi opened up about his diagnosis last year in an Instagram Live. "I do the shoulder twitch a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'Why is he twitching?', which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it," he said, adding, "It's a new thing, I haven't really learned much about it — I'm learning. I've got Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit." The Scottish crooner also explained he has experienced symptoms for years, even admitting that he once thought he had "some horrible degenerative disease." However, after receiving his diagnosis, he said it "makes so much sense," especially when looking back on old interviews.
Just a month later, Capaldi announced the release of his long-awaited sophomore album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. In addition to the album announcement, Capaldi also revealed he will be embarking on a 2023 World Tour. You can find more information at LewisCapaldi.com.