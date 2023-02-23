Lewis Capaldi's fans were ready to jump in and finish a song for him as he experienced a flare-up of tics from his Tourette's syndrome during a live show. The heartwarming moment happened during his Tuesday night show (February 21st) in Frankfurt, Germany, according to Rolling Stone. For the show's closer, Capaldi pulled out his biggest hit, "Someone You Loved" and was almost at the song's final chorus before he stepped back from the mic and let the audience beautifully take over the song. As the crowd sang, Capaldi tossed his extra guitar picks to the fans in the audience.

The sweet moment was captured by a fan and reshared to Twitter with the caption, "Fans finishing off the song for Lewis as he was struggle [sic.] with his Tourette's."