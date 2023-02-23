Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Is Launching A New Podcast

Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist, Flea is launching a new podcast, and we can hardly wait! According to Louder Sound, the podcast titled, This Little Light will feature industry legends diving into their experiences with music and highlighting their greatest inspirations. Flea will be speaking with Margo Price, Patti Smith, Rick Rubin, and Thundercat, among others.

Not only will the podcast serve to inspire and entertain those interested in music, but it was also created with the intention of charity. Flea mentioned that proceeds from the podcast will go towards the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a non-profit out of Los Angeles that he created over two decades ago.

“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music. The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

Louder Sound mentioned that the podcast will only run for 15 episodes as Flea will be carrying out the project through the North American leg of Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2023 world tour. A start date for the project was not revealed.