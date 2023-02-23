Tom Brady Might Unretire Again: Report

A veteran NFL reporter believes Tom Brady could be coaxed out of retirement by his hometown team.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio published an article speculating on the possibility of Brady once again coming out of retirement to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. Florio acknowledged that Brady said his recent retirement was "for good," but "sometimes says things he means, and eventually does something different."

"For example, he said years ago that he’ll retire when he sucks. He clearly doesn’t suck," Florio wrote via ProFootballTalk. "While he may not be at his peak abilities, he still has a combination of brain and brawn that allowed him to set a regular-season record for pass attempts and completions."