Tom Brady Says He 'Feels Like I Can Play' Following Retirement

Tom Brady said he "feels like I can play" despite his recent retirement decision.

On Monday (February 6), Brady made his first appearance on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray since his retirement announcement last week and said he felt it was the right time to make the decision, despite feeling he can still physically compete at the NFL level.

“There’s always gonna be a part [of me] that wants to play and a part of me that, you know, feels like I can play,” Brady said via Sports Illustrated. “I think there’s just a decision to know that it’s the right time. So I think for me it’s more of just, it’s gonna end at some point, and I think now’s the time.

“And it’s not that I can’t do it. It’s not that I wouldn’t want to do it. It’s not that I wouldn’t be excited to play. I love playing football. I’ve loved playing football since I was a kid on the street on Portola Drive. So I think it’s just a decision that it’s time to do other things.”

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (February 1). The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.