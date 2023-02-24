“But I don’t think that was her boyfriend, now. You know, I think that was just like, a friend or something. But Ivi got a—our family is real Southern Baptist family. So, Ivi gotta respect for her family and everything for what she does. You know, so her coming out at this age, that’s the time when you supposed to know what you want.”



Poison Ivi, born Iviona Hatch, took to Instagram last month and went public with her relationship. She previously admitted to "occasionally dating women" during an Instagram Live session back in 2021. Meanwhile, Boosie has made his views on the LGBTQIA+ community well-known after he made offensive comments about Lil Nas X and Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya in the past. While he doesn't accept her lifestyle, Boosie said he'll still "love her to death."



“Even though it’s not.. it won’t be accepted as far as -- ’cause I don’t want to think anyone in my family to think it’s okay," Boosie continued. "But what she does, we’re not gonna—we’re gon’ love her to death. We gon’ love her to death, but at the same time, our family, it’s never been that way. It’s never been accepted, our preacher, grandfather, grandmother preacher.”



So far, Poison Ivi hasn't publicly responded to her father's comments.