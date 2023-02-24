Boosie Badazz Won't Accept His Daughter's Sexuality, But Still 'Loves Her'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 24, 2023
Boosie Badazz doesn't seem to approve of his eldest daughter's life choices, but he still loves her regardless.
In another interview Vlad TV posted on Thursday, February 24, the seasoned artist opened up about how he feels after his daughter, who goes by Poison Ivi, recently declared that she is gay. Boosie said he found out about it along with everyone else after she recently posted a photo of herself with her girlfriend. He also said that he had no idea about her sexuality up until recently and had never spoken about her relationships in the past.
"She used to be with a boy I thought she was dating," Boosie explained. "He used to come to the house."
“But I don’t think that was her boyfriend, now. You know, I think that was just like, a friend or something. But Ivi got a—our family is real Southern Baptist family. So, Ivi gotta respect for her family and everything for what she does. You know, so her coming out at this age, that’s the time when you supposed to know what you want.”
Poison Ivi, born Iviona Hatch, took to Instagram last month and went public with her relationship. She previously admitted to "occasionally dating women" during an Instagram Live session back in 2021. Meanwhile, Boosie has made his views on the LGBTQIA+ community well-known after he made offensive comments about Lil Nas X and Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya in the past. While he doesn't accept her lifestyle, Boosie said he'll still "love her to death."
“Even though it’s not.. it won’t be accepted as far as -- ’cause I don’t want to think anyone in my family to think it’s okay," Boosie continued. "But what she does, we’re not gonna—we’re gon’ love her to death. We gon’ love her to death, but at the same time, our family, it’s never been that way. It’s never been accepted, our preacher, grandfather, grandmother preacher.”
So far, Poison Ivi hasn't publicly responded to her father's comments.