Chiefs Name New Offensive Coordinator Following Eric Bieniemy's Departure

By Jason Hall

February 24, 2023

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy has been promoted to offensive coordinator following the departure of Eric Bieniemy, the team announced on their official Twitter account Friday (February 24).

Nagy, 44, returned to the Chiefs coaching staff last offseason after serving as the head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2021. The New Jersey native was initially hired as a quarterbacks coach on head coach Andy Reid's initial Kansas City staff in 2013 and later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016.

Nagy went 34-41 during four seasons as the Bears' head coach, which included two playoff berths during the 2018 and 2020 seasons. Bieniemy, who was also hired in 2013 as a running backs coach, was later promoted to offensive coordinator after Nagy accepted the position with the Bears in 2018.

Bieniemy was hired by the Washington Commanders to be their offensive coordinator on February 17 after 10 seasons in Kansas City. The Chiefs have annually ranked as one of the NFL's top offenses during Bieniemy's tenure, winning from their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons, as well as making their third appearance during that span earlier this month.

Nagy had also previously worked with Reid as a coaching intern (2008-09), coaches' assistant (2010) and offensive quality control coach (2011-12) during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.