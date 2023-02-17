Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy 'Finalizing' Deal For New NFL Job: Report
By Jason Hall
February 17, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly finalizing a deal with the Washington Commanders to be their next offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (February 17) afternoon.
Rapoport had previously reported that the two sides had "mutual interest" and were "trending in the direction toward him being their new coordinator" on Friday.
"Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy are finalizing a deal for him to be their new offensive coordinator," Rapoport tweeted. [Head Coach] Ron Rivera’s first choice all along. Should be official tomorrow."
Chiefs senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who had previously held the position in 2016 and 2017, is reportedly expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator in Bienemy's absence, according to Rapoport.
Bienemy was hired by the Chiefs shortly after head coach Andy Reid in 2013, initially working as the team's running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, which coincided with Patrick Mahomes' first season as Kansas City's starting quarterback.
The Chiefs have annually ranked as one of the NFL's top offenses during Bienemy's tenure, just days removed from their second Super Bowl victory in four seasons, as well as their third appearance during that span. Nagy returned to the Chiefs staff last offseason after four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
The 44-year-old had previously worked with Reid as a coaching intern (2008-09), coaches' assistant (2010) and offensive quality control coach (2011-12) during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles before initially joining the Kansas City staff as a quarterbacks coach.