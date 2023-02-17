Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy 'Finalizing' Deal For New NFL Job: Report

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly finalizing a deal with the Washington Commanders to be their next offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Friday (February 17) afternoon.

Rapoport had previously reported that the two sides had "mutual interest" and were "trending in the direction toward him being their new coordinator" on Friday.

"Sources: The #Commanders and #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy are finalizing a deal for him to be their new offensive coordinator," Rapoport tweeted. [Head Coach] Ron Rivera’s first choice all along. Should be official tomorrow."

Chiefs senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who had previously held the position in 2016 and 2017, is reportedly expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator in Bienemy's absence, according to Rapoport.