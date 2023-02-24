This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
February 24, 2023
A Boston restaurant is being credited as the best cheap restaurant in Massachusetts.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best cheap restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Ghareeb Nawaz as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Reviewers call this Indian restaurant 'dependable' with good portion sizes, despite the fact that Ghareeb Nawaz's menu tops out at $11," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "Most vegetarian curries such as chana masala and aloo palak are under $6, while lamb and chicken dishes will set you back only $11."
Here is Cheapism's full list of the best cheap restaurants in every state and the District of Columbia:
- Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen
- Alaska- Arctic Roadrunner
- Arizona- La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop
- Arkansas- Whole Hog Cafe
- California- La Taqueria
- Colorado- Pho 95
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
- Delaware- The Dog House
- District of Columbia- Ben's Chili Bowl
- Florida- Barracuda Deli Cafe
- Georgia- Gusto Wood Fire Grill
- Hawaii- Marukame Udon
- Idaho- Buffalo Cafe
- Illinois- Ghareeb Nawaz
- Indiana- Yats
- Iowa- La Mie Bakery
- Kansas- Eggtc.
- Kentucky- Moonlite Bar-B-Q
- Louisiana- Johnson's Boucaniere
- Maine- Taco Escobarr
- Maryland- Mekong Delta Cafe
- Massachusetts- El Sarape
- Michigan- Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger
- Minnesota- Matt's Bar
- Mississippi- Fat Mama's Tamales
- Missouri- Succotash Restaurant
- Montana- Burns St Bistro
- Nebraska- Amsterdam Falafel and Kabob
- Nevada- Tacos el Gordo
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow
- New Jersey- Mogo Korean Fusion Tacos
- New Mexico- Frontier Restaurant
- New York- Nathan's Famous
- North Carolina- Crispy Banh Mi
- North Dakota- JL Beers
- Ohio- Eli's BBQ
- Oklahoma- Empire Slice House
- Oregon- Roake's
- Pennsylvania- Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop
- Rhode Island- East Side Pockets
- South Carolina- Queen Street Grocery
- South Dakota- Purple Pie Place
- Tennessee- Cori's Doghouse
- Texas- Torchy's Tacos
- Utah- Bruges Waffles Frites
- Vermont- Pho Hong
- Virginia- La Mexicana Bakery and Taqueria
- Washington- Piroshky Piroshky
- West Virginia- Pies & Pints
- Wisconsin- Lakefront Brewery
- Wyoming- Bread Basket