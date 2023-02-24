This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited as the best cheap restaurant in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best cheap restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Ghareeb Nawaz as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Reviewers call this Indian restaurant 'dependable' with good portion sizes, despite the fact that Ghareeb Nawaz's menu tops out at $11," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "Most vegetarian curries such as chana masala and aloo palak are under $6, while lamb and chicken dishes will set you back only $11."

Here is Cheapism's full list of the best cheap restaurants in every state and the District of Columbia: