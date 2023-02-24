This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Massachusetts

By Jason Hall

February 24, 2023

A Boston restaurant is being credited as the best cheap restaurant in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best cheap restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Ghareeb Nawaz as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Reviewers call this Indian restaurant 'dependable' with good portion sizes, despite the fact that Ghareeb Nawaz's menu tops out at $11," Cheapism's Lacey Muszynski wrote. "Most vegetarian curries such as chana masala and aloo palak are under $6, while lamb and chicken dishes will set you back only $11."

Here is Cheapism's full list of the best cheap restaurants in every state and the District of Columbia:

  1. Alabama- Saw's Soul Kitchen
  2. Alaska- Arctic Roadrunner
  3. Arizona- La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop
  4. Arkansas- Whole Hog Cafe
  5. California- La Taqueria
  6. Colorado- Pho 95
  7. Connecticut- Louis' Lunch
  8. Delaware- The Dog House
  9. District of Columbia- Ben's Chili Bowl
  10. Florida- Barracuda Deli Cafe
  11. Georgia- Gusto Wood Fire Grill
  12. Hawaii- Marukame Udon
  13. Idaho- Buffalo Cafe
  14. Illinois- Ghareeb Nawaz
  15. Indiana- Yats
  16. Iowa- La Mie Bakery
  17. Kansas- Eggtc.
  18. Kentucky- Moonlite Bar-B-Q
  19. Louisiana- Johnson's Boucaniere
  20. Maine- Taco Escobarr
  21. Maryland- Mekong Delta Cafe
  22. Massachusetts- El Sarape
  23. Michigan- Krazy Jim's Blimpy Burger
  24. Minnesota- Matt's Bar
  25. Mississippi- Fat Mama's Tamales
  26. Missouri- Succotash Restaurant
  27. Montana- Burns St Bistro
  28. Nebraska- Amsterdam Falafel and Kabob
  29. Nevada- Tacos el Gordo
  30. New Hampshire- Red Arrow
  31. New Jersey- Mogo Korean Fusion Tacos
  32. New Mexico- Frontier Restaurant
  33. New York- Nathan's Famous
  34. North Carolina- Crispy Banh Mi
  35. North Dakota- JL Beers
  36. Ohio- Eli's BBQ
  37. Oklahoma- Empire Slice House
  38. Oregon- Roake's
  39. Pennsylvania- Joe's Steaks and Soda Shop
  40. Rhode Island- East Side Pockets
  41. South Carolina- Queen Street Grocery
  42. South Dakota- Purple Pie Place
  43. Tennessee- Cori's Doghouse
  44. Texas- Torchy's Tacos
  45. Utah- Bruges Waffles Frites
  46. Vermont- Pho Hong
  47. Virginia- La Mexicana Bakery and Taqueria
  48. Washington- Piroshky Piroshky
  49. West Virginia- Pies & Pints
  50. Wisconsin- Lakefront Brewery
  51. Wyoming- Bread Basket
    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.