This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye

February 24, 2023

Pork and avocado tacos, Bisbee, Arizona
Photo: Moment RF

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Osage Beach staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Missouri is Pablito's Taqueria.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in Missouri:

"The strip mall location of Pablito's Taqueria is clean and bright but otherwise unremarkable. The food is always the real looker though, so the atmosphere doesn't matter. The prices are inexpensive too, with one reviewer commenting that it "tasted like I spent a fortune, but didn't. Grab the Durango burrito special if they have it because it's filled with cheese-stuffed peppers. Otherwise, try the mixed chicken and beef fajitas served with all the fixings."

For more information regarding the best cheap Mexican restaurants across the country visit cheapism.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.