Cave With Underground Waterfall For Sale In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye

February 17, 2023

Behind seljalandsfoss waterfall in iceland
Photo: Getty Images

Can you imagine owning a whole cave with a waterfall inside of it? Now you can! 80-acres of land was recently listed for sale in Rolla, Missouri and a cave with a waterfall just happens to be located on the land. Zillow described the land as "gently rolling," close to a river, and a "hunter's dream." The cave itself is full of multiple stalactites and stalagmites.

The land is being sold for $289,000.

Here is what Jerry Hunter of Living The Dream Inc. had to say about the property:

"Here is your chance to own a true Ozark Treasure Pool Holler Cave. When you enter the mouth of the cave you will walk along a spring branch running out of the cave past several stalactites & stalagmites you will begin to hear a roar but don't be frightened as you will end your hike at an underground waterfall. This wooded property has amazing building sites whether you like a private secluded holler or a cleared off hilltop with a view that you can see for miles. There are 2 year-round creeks that flow through the property one of which is fed by the spring from the cave."

80 acres and a cave with "several stalactites & stalagmites" that ends with an underground waterfall are for sale in...

Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Thursday, February 16, 2023

For more information regarding the property visit zillow.com.

