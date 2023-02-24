This Tennessee Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.

The bustling culture and exciting nightlife of big cities are a big draw for tourists, but that doesn't mean you can't find fun things to do in smaller towns.

Cheapism looked at several small towns around the country to find out which are the best to visit for a trip that is sure to create lasting memories, compiling a list of the 50 small towns you need to see. One spot in Tennessee even managed to make the list!

According to the site, Gatlinburg, the popular gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is among its picks for the best small towns in the U.S. to visit, specifically citing the beautiful views and interesting shops. They also suggest stopping by the Salt & Pepper Shaker Museum to see an eclectic mix of unique shakers from around the world.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Gatlinburg is a scenic, small town inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Gatlinburg Scenic Outlook showcases the mountainous terrain. Visitors who enjoy a stiff drink should stop by Sugarlands Distilling Co. to see where moonshine and whiskey are made. A tour of the facility and a tasting costs $12 a person."

Check out Cheapism's full list of the best small towns in American to visit.