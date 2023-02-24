Watch Sea Meet Snow On California Beach During Rare Winter Storm

Snow lined the beaches of Crescent City near the Oregon border on Thursday as a rare Winter storm bringing ice and other blistery conditions wreaked havoc across the state. KTVU captured a video of the unusual occurrence that showed waves reaching up to the line of snow that coated the sand. While less unusual, residents living in areas of high elevation also saw feet of snow pile-up in the mountains. This is the first time that many young Californians have ever seen snow! Oakland native Jonas Weldon mentioned how beautiful he thought it was upon first sighting.

"My mom comes out of her room and says, "‘Jonas, look outside. It’s snowing!'" You could really see the snowflakes coming down and then after a little while it started covering the street and our car. I put it on my palms to see what it felt like. It was just beautiful. I wish it stuck around for longer."