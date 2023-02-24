Watch Sea Meet Snow On California Beach During Rare Winter Storm

By Logan DeLoye

February 24, 2023

Winter weather Dec 15th 2022
Photo: PA Images

Snow lined the beaches of Crescent City near the Oregon border on Thursday as a rare Winter storm bringing ice and other blistery conditions wreaked havoc across the state. KTVU captured a video of the unusual occurrence that showed waves reaching up to the line of snow that coated the sand. While less unusual, residents living in areas of high elevation also saw feet of snow pile-up in the mountains. This is the first time that many young Californians have ever seen snow! Oakland native Jonas Weldon mentioned how beautiful he thought it was upon first sighting.

"My mom comes out of her room and says, "‘Jonas, look outside. It’s snowing!'" You could really see the snowflakes coming down and then after a little while it started covering the street and our car. I put it on my palms to see what it felt like. It was just beautiful. I wish it stuck around for longer."

Northern Californians are not the only citizens experiencing these unique conditions. For the first time in history, San Diego County has issued a blizzard warning! Residents living in areas impacted by the storm are being urged to take caution when traveling, as conditions associated with Winter weather can be very dangerous.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.