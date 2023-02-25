Nick Cannon Hilariously Reveals When He'll Stop Having Kids

The TV personality opened up about how he's able to care for so many children, and cleared up some misconceptions, too. "Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management. (Because) once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling," he told the news outlet.

Despite having his hands full, Cannon can't help but be proud of the family he's created. "It's a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could (hit up). If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability. Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true," he said.