Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby

Nick Cannon is now a father of 12!

Alyssa Scott revealed on social media Thursday (December 29) that she gave birth to her second child with the Wild N' Out star, a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon. She previously announced she was pregnant last month. Scott and Cannon share another son, Zen, but he died last year at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon," Scott wrote on Instagram, alongside a sweet video of her pregnancy journey.

This marks Cannon's 12th child overall. This year alone, he welcomed Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi in June, Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole in September, Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell in September and Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.