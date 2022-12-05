Nick Cannon Memorializes His Son Zen One Year After He Passed Away

"Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken," Cannon said in his post. "Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over."



"A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily," he continued. "I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth."



Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are currently expecting their second baby together, which is Cannon's 12th child in total. Scott confirmed the news back in October and shared photos from their nude maternity shoot a week later.