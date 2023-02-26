Watch Neil Young Play Classics During First Live Performance In Four Years

Over the weekend, Neil Young played his first live performance in four years during the United For Old Growth march and rally in Victoria, British Columbia. The set was short but sweet, with the prolific singer-songwriter choosing to play two classics: “Comes a Time” and “Heart of Gold.”

“I’m only here for those trees up there,” Young told the audience, who was banding together to protect old-growth trees. “It’s a precious, sacred thing, these old trees. They show us the power of nature when we are being threatened. They show us the past. They show us our future. That’s something that I hope our Canadian government and business section will recognize. This has to do with Canada. It has to do with the ages, if we’re lucky enough to have ages. These trees have lasted so long. They deserve Canada’s respect.”

Watch fan-shot footage of the event and Young's performance below.