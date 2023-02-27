2 Georgia Destinations Named Among The Most Romantic In The World

Two destinations in Georgia are being recognized as some of the best spots in the world for a romantic couples trip.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the 50 best romantic getaways around the world waiting to serve as the backdrop for a lifetime full of memories for you and a loved one. From Italian villas in Tuscany to French hideaways to California dreams, the destinations on the list run the gamut.

So which destinations in Georgia are among the best romantic getaways in the world?

Blue Ridge & Savannah

A mountain town where you and a loved one can cuddle together and watch the sunset and an historic city with lots of charm and fun activities? Both very romantic! Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say:

Blue Ridge

"This mountain town in Northern Georgia has an artistic community, several brewpubs, and delicious restaurants. Be sure to check out Bear Claw Vineyard for its beautiful view or Mercier Orchards, the only apple orchard in Georgia that grows, presses, ferments, and bottle their own hard apple cider and farm wines. For beer, visit Grumpy Old Men Brewing, Blue Ridge Brewery, and Fannin Brewing Company."

Savannah

"This beautiful southern city has something for every couple. Book a room at The Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront, and take a stroll along the river. Be sure to get some delicious southern food while you're in town, and after dinner, take a romantic walk through Forsyth Park and admire the stunning architecture of the nearby homes."

Learn more about the best romantic spots in the world by checking out Travel + Leisure's full report.