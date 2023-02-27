Chicago Houses Illinois' Most Expensive Property On The Market

The most expensive house for sale in Illinois right now is surrounded by skyscrapers. According to WGN9, a mansion located off of North Burling Street in Chicago is the most expensive property for sale in the entire state. Built with Versailles-inspired architecture in mind, the elegant estate is even more expensive than Micheal Jordan's former Illinois mansion. It features six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an indoor/outdoor kitchen, and a full library.

The illustrious property is currently priced at $29,999,995. WGN9 mentioned that, when broken down, the buyer would pay $1,200 per square foot. The interior of the mansion features a variety of unique rooms, while the exterior offers a beautiful view of the city from multiple balconies.

Here is what Matt Leutheuser and Timothy Salm of Jameson Sotheby's Intl Realty had to say about the property on Zillow:

"Spectacular in presentation and scale, 1932 N. Burling St. is the most prestigious home on the Chicago real estate market today - a 25,000-square-foot, custom mansion in the heart of Lincoln Park featuring six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and an unparalleled 177' x 149' parcel that spans more than eight city lots. From the limestone facade with detailed relief work and beautiful balconettes to its lavishly landscaped, private grounds and gardens that include an arbor, a hand-forged pavilion, decorative fountains, and a reflection pool, the exterior is a testament to classic European elegance and artisanship."

For photos of the exquisite listing visit zillow.com.