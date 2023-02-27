"It's not that many opportunities out here," Master P said. "Shout out to 50 Cent for what he doing in the TV game but when somebody come on a set, its not from him. You know your check is not going to get cut from that person... When you look at George Lucas, Star Wars, those checks don't come from him, but our culture we just throw the blame at each other.



During her time on The Breakfast Club last week, she told the crew that Master P still owed her a check for two skits she did for his 2019 film I Got The Hook-Up 2. While she got paid for the scene that made it in final cut, Jess said she was still owed her fee of $15,000 for the other skit. Prior to her story, Washington D.C. rapper Fat Trel also discussed his past dealings with Master P during a recent interview and claimed he was owed money for a 2013 mixtape he released with P and Alley Boy. P issued a response on Instagram, but he used his time with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God to work toward a solution.



"I just came to educate my people, that's it," Master P explained. "Because I feel like, Envy, we are destroying each other. By not thinking, we just talking and I feel like, in me, I'm a humble man. I'm a god-fearing man. I come from the streets and I changed my life. I want to show people how to grow up and change an do what I've done."



The messy situation erupted on-air a few months after he patched things up with his own son Romeo Miller, who was engaged in a social media war with his father over a series of internal issues they had. See what else Master P said to say by watching the entire interview below.