Sofia Carson & Diane Warren To Perform At 2023 Oscars

Sofia Carson will be teaming up with songwriter Diane Warren for a performance at the upcoming 2023 Oscars. The duo will take the stage with their song "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman which is nominated for Best Original Song at the awards ceremony. The nomination marks Warren's 14th and in 2022 she received an Honorary Award at the Academy's Governors Awards in November.

The category is jam-packed and includes pop stars like Rihanna ("Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Lady Gaga ("Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick) as well as Golden Globe winners Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ("Naatu Naatu" from RRR), and Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski ("This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once).

You can see Carson and Warren hit the stage on Sunday, March 12th on ABC at 8:00 P.M. ET/ 5:00 P.M. PT. This year's awards show will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host. The late-night show host previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. After two years of host-less shows, the Oscars brought back the host format in 2022 with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Some of the biggest films of the year will be celebrated at this year's Academy Awards including Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, and more.

Check out the full list of nominees here.