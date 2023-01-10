Lizzo Recreates Scene From 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' In Iconic TikTok

Lizzo is showing off her love for the recently released film Avatar: The Way of Water in a new TikTok. The "About Damn Time" singer shared a video of her using the Avatar filter on the beach wearing a black bikini and put it next to a scene from the film which shows the character Tsireya also walking out of the water.

The star poked fun at herself by calling out how much effort it took for her to make the short video. "Yes I saved this video.. uploaded it private...then duetted myself," she wrote in the caption. Lizzo later shared another video using the filter as she showed fans the stunning view from her beach getaway. "Tell James Cameron I'm ready," she wrote.