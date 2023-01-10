Lizzo Recreates Scene From 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' In Iconic TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 10, 2023
Lizzo is showing off her love for the recently released film Avatar: The Way of Water in a new TikTok. The "About Damn Time" singer shared a video of her using the Avatar filter on the beach wearing a black bikini and put it next to a scene from the film which shows the character Tsireya also walking out of the water.
The star poked fun at herself by calling out how much effort it took for her to make the short video. "Yes I saved this video.. uploaded it private...then duetted myself," she wrote in the caption. Lizzo later shared another video using the filter as she showed fans the stunning view from her beach getaway. "Tell James Cameron I'm ready," she wrote.
#duet with @lizzo yes i saved this video.. uploaded it private…then duetted myself… 🤭
Over the weekend, Lizzo took a break from her beach vacation to speak her piece about body image and beauty standards. "If we had to pay money for every comment we post on social media maybe people would think before they type 😏," she captioned the lengthy Instagram video of herself wearing a bikini at the beach. "The discourse around bodies is officially tired," Lizzo stated.
"Are we OK?! Do you see the delusion?! Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art — and this body is art," the "About Damn Time" singer said as she showed off her fabulous bathing suit. "Imma do whatever I want with this body."
tell James Cameron I'm ready…