This Restaurant Has The Best Margaritas In Georgia

This Atlanta eatery has some tasty food, but the margs are a must-try when you stop in. Try a classic or "skinny" lime marg, the spicy margarita made with jalapeños or any of the cocktails flavored with fruit like watermelon, strawberry and mango.

Zocalo is located at 187 10th Street NE in Atlanta.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Get the house margarita fresh or frozen, and take it to the rooftop for some serious relaxing. Don't sleep on the Atlantarita, with blanco tequila, peach liqueur, and citrus juice on the rocks."

