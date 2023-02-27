This Restaurant Has The Best Margaritas In Ohio

When you think of popular cocktails, look no further than a margarita. Always delicious and endlessly customizable, margaritas are a great companion to dinner or as a happy hour treat. Eat This, Not That! knows how important a good marg can be, so it compiled a list of the best each state has to offer. According to the site:

"...What's great about margaritas is there are so many variations. You can jazz them up with fruit, spice them up with jalapeños, and even lend a savory note with cucumber and basil. There really is something for everyone."

So where can you find the best margaritas in Ohio?

Blue Habanero

This popular Cleveland eatery has some tasty food, but the margs are a must-try when you stop in. From the classics, like the spicy mango, guava, peach or octopus (made with sangria), to the signature margs like watermelon habanero, blood orange, cucumber and coco loco, there's plenty to try! You can even order a margarita flight to sample three of the popular classic flavors.

Blue Habanero is located at 6416 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Have a fab night out at one of the most fun spots in Cleveland. With street tacos on the menu and craft margaritas like tamarind and raspberry mint, you're sure to have a great time."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see where you can find the best margaritas around the country.