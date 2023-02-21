This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant In Ohio

What is your go-to order at a Mexican restaurant? It's hard to go wrong with a classic taco, burrito, or enchilada meal, especially if it is offered at an affordable price. Sometimes, the Mexican-style restaurants that serve the best food are the ones that are the least frilly with exterior decoration and upkeep. You do not have to substitute quality for price at this Columbus staple, as each menu item from guacamole and salsa to fajitas is served to perfection.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant in Ohio is Los Agavez Taqueria. Cheapism recommended trying the Tacos al pastor.

here is what Cheapism had to say about the best, most affordable Mexican restaurant in each state:

"It's hard to miss Los Agavez Taqueria truck because it's painted bright orange. It parks in the lot of a liquor and convenience store, and there are a couple picnic tables complete with umbrellas and potted succulents for atmosphere. Many reviewers call this the best taco truck in Columbus, though it remains a hidden gem. Tacos al pastor are the specialty, and the bright orange marinated and roasted pork is sliced thinly and topped with pineapple spears. You can try that or thin, fried milanesa in a torta that gets pressed to a crunchy brown before serving."

For more information visit cheapism.com.