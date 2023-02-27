This Wisconsin Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.

The bustling culture and exciting nightlife of big cities are a big draw for tourists, but that doesn't mean you can't find fun things to do in smaller towns.

Cheapism looked at several small towns around the country to find out which are the best to visit for a trip that is sure to create lasting memories, compiling a list of the 50 small towns you need to see. One spot in Wisconsin even managed to make the list!

According to the site, Middleton, located just outside of Madison, is among its picks for the best small towns in the U.S. to visit, specifically citing its local shops and breweries as well as unique attractions like a mustard museum. With a motto like "the good neighbor city," you're sure to enjoy your time exploring the town. They also suggest stopping by the Capital Brewery and ordering up some local brews, a must-try for any beer lover.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The National Mustard Museum in Middleton (population: about 21,000) claims to be the world's largest collection of mustards and mustard memorabilia, and it's free seven days a week."

Check out Cheapism's full list of the best small towns in American to visit.