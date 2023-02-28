Foo Fighters Expand Summer Plans With Headlining Tour Dates

By Katrina Nattress

March 1, 2023

Lollapalooza Chile 2022 - Day 1
Photo: Getty Images South America

Foo Fighters already had a busy summer ahead of them playing numerous festivals, and now they're adding a few headlining shows to the mix. On Tuesday (February 28), the band announced concerts in Gilford, New Hampshire (May 24); Rogers, Arkansas (June 14); and Pelham, Alabama (June 16). The Gilford show precedes any festival appearances and will mark the first time the surviving members will share the stage since hosting a pair of tribute concerts dedicated to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly last March.

Hopefully this is just the tip of the iceberg, and the Foos have more plans up their sleeves. For now, see their announcement and check out all their 2023 tour dates below.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

Foo Fighters
