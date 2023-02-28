Foo Fighters Expand Summer Plans With Headlining Tour Dates

Foo Fighters already had a busy summer ahead of them playing numerous festivals, and now they're adding a few headlining shows to the mix. On Tuesday (February 28), the band announced concerts in Gilford, New Hampshire (May 24); Rogers, Arkansas (June 14); and Pelham, Alabama (June 16). The Gilford show precedes any festival appearances and will mark the first time the surviving members will share the stage since hosting a pair of tribute concerts dedicated to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly last March.

Hopefully this is just the tip of the iceberg, and the Foos have more plans up their sleeves. For now, see their announcement and check out all their 2023 tour dates below.