Foo Fighters Expand Summer Plans With Headlining Tour Dates
By Katrina Nattress
March 1, 2023
Foo Fighters already had a busy summer ahead of them playing numerous festivals, and now they're adding a few headlining shows to the mix. On Tuesday (February 28), the band announced concerts in Gilford, New Hampshire (May 24); Rogers, Arkansas (June 14); and Pelham, Alabama (June 16). The Gilford show precedes any festival appearances and will mark the first time the surviving members will share the stage since hosting a pair of tribute concerts dedicated to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly last March.
Hopefully this is just the tip of the iceberg, and the Foos have more plans up their sleeves. For now, see their announcement and check out all their 2023 tour dates below.
New headline shows announced!— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 28, 2023
Tickets on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10am local time.
5/24/23
Gilford, NHhttps://t.co/9Fd4CaOMmG
6/14/23
Rogers, ARhttps://t.co/GkGGW2sabf
6/16/23
Pelham, ALhttps://t.co/Wblgo0Igao pic.twitter.com/gCWS3whcqY
Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates
05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival