Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She's Doing After Facial Tumor Removal

Khloé Kardashian is not hiding her face as she continues to recover from having a tumor removed from her face last year.

Kardashian shared a gorgeous gym selfie on Instagram on Sunday (February 26), getting plenty of praise and compliments from her followers, but one curious onlooker had a question for The Kardashians star, asking, "And what the heck is on your cheek," referring to the skin-colored bandage along her jaw.

The Good American co-founder responded to the query, also revealing how she is doing months after getting a facial tumor removed, per People.

"A bandage," she told the commenter. "I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking."