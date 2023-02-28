Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She's Doing After Facial Tumor Removal
By Sarah Tate
February 28, 2023
Khloé Kardashian is not hiding her face as she continues to recover from having a tumor removed from her face last year.
Kardashian shared a gorgeous gym selfie on Instagram on Sunday (February 26), getting plenty of praise and compliments from her followers, but one curious onlooker had a question for The Kardashians star, asking, "And what the heck is on your cheek," referring to the skin-colored bandage along her jaw.
The Good American co-founder responded to the query, also revealing how she is doing months after getting a facial tumor removed, per People.
"A bandage," she told the commenter. "I had a tumor removed from my face but I'm totally ok. Thank you for asking."
Kardashian, who hasn't shied away from wearing a skin-colored bandage, even to red carpet events, responded to other fans interested in the bandage. Calling to a "scar strip" that is helps the scar heal and prevent it from getting worse, she made she to reiterate that "all is great and healing wonderfully."
Kardashian first revealed in October 2022 that she underwent an operation to have a tumor that was "incredibly rare for someone my age" removed from her face, adding that she is "pre-composed" to melanomas, often called "the most serious skin cancer," according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Rather than keep her health journey private, she decided to share her story to let followers know the importance of regular self-exams and annual checkups.