Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Haters 'Attacking' Her 'Changing Face'

Khloe Kardashian isn't putting up with haters in her comments in 2023. The Kardashians star recently shared photos from her latest shoot for Sorbet magazine which sparked headlines when fans flooded the comments with remarks about how her clip-in bangs made her look just like Taylor Swift.

Aside from the look-a-like observations, it turns out some haters were also sounding off in the comments about how the photos appeared to be heavily edited. It didn't take long before Khloe defended herself in the comments.

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years,” Khloe wrote per Page Six. “So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

The Good American founder continued, "Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. “If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything.”

Khloe ended her rant by thanking the haters for making her first week of the new year "so jolly." The reality tv ended last year by sharing a rare glimpse of her son in a festive Instagram post. Khloe shared two photos of her posing with her 4-year-old daughter True and her 4-month-old son, both of whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Khloe has yet to reveal the name of her newest child whom she welcomed via surrogate in the summer of 2022.