Metallica Tease New Single On TikTok, Invite Fans To Duet

Metallica recently teased their upcoming single on TikTok and invited fans to duet the video. The TikTok features drummer Lars Ulrich playing a solo beat from the highly anticipated single, encouraging fans and followers to put their own spin on it! The band recently announced that their upcoming album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14th. They took to Instagram to offer fans the exclusive opportunity to own a 72 Seasons vinyl, and to take a trip to see how the records are made.

"It’s your last chance to enter to win the final piece of the first U.S. vinyl run of “72 Seasons” AND a trip to see it come off the press! All you have to do to enter is pre-order/pre-save our new album and head to tnspk.co/lfygaa or the #linkinbio👆 for more details. And yes, if you’ve already pre-ordered your copy, you’re still eligible to win!"