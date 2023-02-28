Metallica Tease New Single On TikTok, Invite Fans To Duet

By Logan DeLoye

February 28, 2023

Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+)
Photo: Getty Images North America

Metallica recently teased their upcoming single on TikTok and invited fans to duet the video. The TikTok features drummer Lars Ulrich playing a solo beat from the highly anticipated single, encouraging fans and followers to put their own spin on it! The band recently announced that their upcoming album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14th. They took to Instagram to offer fans the exclusive opportunity to own a 72 Seasons vinyl, and to take a trip to see how the records are made.

"It’s your last chance to enter to win the final piece of the first U.S. vinyl run of “72 Seasons” AND a trip to see it come off the press! All you have to do to enter is pre-order/pre-save our new album and head to tnspk.co/lfygaa or the #linkinbio👆 for more details. And yes, if you’ve already pre-ordered your copy, you’re still eligible to win!"

The legendary heavy metal group have been releasing content left and right to build anticipation for their upcoming album. In addition to a few single releases and the creation of a limited edition vinyl, Metallica gave fans a behind the scenes look at their latest music video for "Screaming Suicide."

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.