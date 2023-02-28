Missouri Attraction Among The 17 Top Amusement Parks In America

One amusement park in Missouri was named among the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the top 17 amusement parks in America, from Knott's Berry Farm in California to Disney World in Florida.

According to the report, Silver Dollar City in Branson is one of the top amusement parks in the U.S. Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, the park offers thrills and fun for the whole family, whether you're looking for easy rides and lazy river to heart-pounding coasters that will take your breath away. In addition to its thrilling rides, Silver Dollar City also had plenty of attractions, lives shows, crafts, shops, and restaurants to keep you entertained.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say:

"Silver Dollar City boasts both a theme park and a water park within 10 miles of the shows and attractions in downtown Branson, Missouri. The 1880s-inspired theme park itself features almost 40 rides and attractions, including spinning coasters, drop rides, swing rides and more. The White Water water park is home to 13 acres of water rides, slides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool and a lazy river."

Check out U.S. News & World Report's full list to read up on the best amusement parks in the country.