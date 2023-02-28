Rivers Cuomo Responds To TikToker Who Played Weezer Every Day For 3 Years
By Katrina Nattress
March 1, 2023
TikToker/Weezer fan @dietlite_evan had his dream finally come true on February 27, when, after playing the guitar riff of "Buddy Holly" for 990 straight days, which comes out to nearly three full years, Rivers Cuomo not only dueted him, but invited him to play the song live during the band's upcoming tour.
In his final TikTok, Evan Marsalli, who performs in a Wisconsin band called Diet Lite, responded to a comment congratulating his commitment. "Thank you, but the real question is do I remain committed to the bit after Day 1000. If Rivers doesn't duet by Day 1000, do I still keep going?"
Thankfully, it's a question Marsalli never had to answer. In his TikTok, Cuomo wrote "Challenge you to come play this live on Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour this summer.” He also captioned the post “My people will reach out to your people.”
Weezer is hitting the road this summer with some of the biggest names and rising stars in the indie world. See Cuomo's duet and a check out a full list of tour dates below.
@rivers_cuomo
#duet with @dietlite_evan My people will reach out to your people.♬ original sound - Evan
Weezer "Indie Rock Road Trip" Tour Dates
Sunday, June 4, 2023 Huntsville, AL, USA The Orion Amphitheater *
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Irving, TX, USA The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
Thursday, June 8, 2023 Austin, TX, USA Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
Saturday, June 10, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK, USA Zoo Amphitheatre *
Sunday, June 11, 2023 Bonner Springs, KS, USA Azura Amphitheater *
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Minneapolis, MN, USA The Armory *
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Madison, WI, USA Breese Stevens Field *
Friday, June 16, 2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH, USA Blossom Music Center *
Sunday, June 18, 2023 Clarkston, MI, USA Pine Knob Music Theatre *
Friday, June 23, 2023 Columbia, MD, USA Merriweather Post Pavilion #
Saturday, June 24, 2023 Charlotte, NC, USA PNC Music Pavilion #
Sunday, June 25, 2023 Alpharetta, GA, USA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Philadelphia, PA, USA TD Pavilion at The Mann #
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Bridgeport, CT, USA Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #
Friday, June 30, 2023 Bangor, ME, USA Maine Savings Amphitheater #
Saturday, July 1, 2023 Worcester, MA, USA The Palladium Outdoors #
Monday, July 3, 2023 Canandaigua, NY, USA Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) #
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Toronto, ON, Canada Budweiser Stage #
Sunday, July 9, 2023 Gary, IN, USA Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Hard Rock Live ^
Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA, USA Stage AE #
Thursday, July 13, 2023 Queens, NY, USA Forest Hills Stadium #
Sunday, August 20, 2023 Auburn, WA, USA White River Amphitheatre %
Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Bend, OR, USA Hayden Homes Amphitheater %
Thursday, August 24, 2023 Berkeley, CA, USA Greek Theatre %
Sunday, August 27, 2023 Magna, UT, USA The Great Saltair %
Monday, August 28, 2023 Denver, CO, USA Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre %
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Phoenix, AZ, USA Arizona Federal Theatre %
Friday, September 1, 2023 Las Vegas, NV, USA Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood %
Saturday, September 2, 2023 Irvine, CA, USA FivePoint Amphitheatre %
Sunday, September 3, 2023 San Diego, CA, USA Gallagher Square at Petco Park %
* - with Modest Mouse & Momma
# - with Future Islands & Joyce Manor
^ - with Joyce Manor
% - with Spoon & White Reaper