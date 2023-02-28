TikToker/Weezer fan @dietlite_evan had his dream finally come true on February 27, when, after playing the guitar riff of "Buddy Holly" for 990 straight days, which comes out to nearly three full years, Rivers Cuomo not only dueted him, but invited him to play the song live during the band's upcoming tour.

In his final TikTok, Evan Marsalli, who performs in a Wisconsin band called Diet Lite, responded to a comment congratulating his commitment. "Thank you, but the real question is do I remain committed to the bit after Day 1000. If Rivers doesn't duet by Day 1000, do I still keep going?"

Thankfully, it's a question Marsalli never had to answer. In his TikTok, Cuomo wrote "Challenge you to come play this live on Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip Tour this summer.” He also captioned the post “My people will reach out to your people.”

Weezer is hitting the road this summer with some of the biggest names and rising stars in the indie world. See Cuomo's duet and a check out a full list of tour dates below.