The Doobie Brothers Announce String Of US Tour Dates

The Doobie Brothers are "Takin' It To The Streets" once again. The band recently announced a string of US tour dates as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, and you're not going to want to miss them! The 35 new tour dates will begin in June, starting in Hawaii and ending in New Jersey. The "Listen To The Music" quartet took to Instagram to reveal the tour dates, and to detail when tickets will go on sale.

"The Doobie Brothers, have announced 35 U.S. dates from June through October 2023, an extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour. Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10am local time with the exception of the Sparks, NV; New Brunswick, NJ; Morristown, NJ; Washington, DC; and Uncasville, CT dates which go on sale beginning Friday, March 10 at 10am local time."