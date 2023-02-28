This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

February 28, 2023

Dinner
Photo: E+

If you are looking to treat yourself with a nice dinner out of the house prepared to perfection, look no further than this luxurious dining experience. While expensive is often an opinion, this restaurant surely has some high-priced items on their menu. The most expensive restaurant in the entire state prides themselves on serving top-notch seafood to all of their hungry customers.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Minnesota is The Oceanaire Seafood Room located in Minneapolis. LoveFood mentioned that the Lobster tail alone costs a whopping $119.

Here is what LoveFood detailed about the most expensive restaurant to dine at in the entire state:

"The Oceanaire Seafood Room specializes (as the name suggests) in seafood, and catch-of-the-day specialties dominate the menu. One of the most expensive is the premium red king crab, served with drawn butter, setting you back $125. Lobster tail, from Australia, is also on the steep side at $119, and there are some hefty steaks available too. The small chain also offers a very posh surf ’n’ turf with filet mignon and lobster tail, $98."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in America visit lovefood.com.

