Washington Destination Named Among The Most Romantic In The World

Everyone needs a little TLC once in a while, including relationships. That can manifest as a much-needed vacation, and as the saying goes, the world is your oyster. Whether you're taking a honeymoon or just need a relaxing escape, Travel + Leisure pinpointed the world's best places for a romantic getaway.

The website states, "What's your idea of a perfect romantic getaway? For some couples, it's all about relaxing on a beach somewhere tropical and sunny, while others prefer a new adventure in an exciting, fast-paced destination. Whatever your travel style, we've got you covered with our list of romantic destinations in the United States and around the world."

Out of the 50 destinations on the list, a well-known island in Washington state was featured: Whidbey Island! Here's why it was chosen:

"This island in the Pacific Northwest is a quick trip from Seattle, and it offers stunningly beautiful views for the minimal effort involved in getting there. There are quaint hotels with modern amenities, such as the Inn at Langley, with hot tubs and views of the Saratoga Passage waterway. You can explore the shops in town or hike along the coastal bluffs, maybe catching a sight of gray whales if the season is right."