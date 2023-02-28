WATCH: Pennsylvania Teen Covers Parents' Entire Kitchen In Peanut Butter
By Logan DeLoye
February 28, 2023
A 19-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with an affinity for pranks recently covered his parents' entire kitchen in peanut butter. Corbin Millet posted a video of the event on TikTok that has since garnered over 4.7 million likes. In the video, viewers are able to see a before shot of a normal, clean kitchen. Next, Millet shows what the kitchen looked like after being covered in 28-pounds of peanut butter. Every single inch of the cabinets and counter tops are covered with the popular sandwich spread. Despite the trivial usage of the peanut butter, it did not go to waste. Millet told viewers in the caption that all of the peanut butter had since been consumed by dogs.
@corbinnmillet
All peanut butter was eatin by doggies🐕♬ Who Am I (What’s My Name?) - Snoop Dogg
Millet is no stranger to pulling pranks on unsuspecting individuals and sharing his results on social media. In fact, since covering his parents' kitchen in peanut butter, the viral prankster has covered the bathroom in peanut butter and the living room in tinfoil. Other highly-viewed pranks include replacing his mothers candles with glasses of milk, replacing iced tea with hot dog water, replacing orange juice with mac and cheese, and covering his parents' kitchen in peanut butter a second time because one time just wasn't enough.