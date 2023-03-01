Chris Pine Finally Reveals The Truth About Harry Styles Spitting Incident

It's been nearly six months since it was rumored Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling movie premiere and now, Pine is finally revealing what actually happened on that fateful day in Italy last September.

In an interview with Esquire, Pine, who stars in the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, finally put all the rumors to rest. He said point blank that Styles did not spit on him. "Harry's a very nice guy," Pine added about his former co-star.

Despite denying that #SpitGate is true in any way, Pine did admit to seeing why the world thought it was true. He shared an anecdote from the plane ride after the Venice Film Festival. He was sleeping, sitting next to his publicist — and she woke up him. "She says, 'We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice.' And I'm like 'About what?' 'About Harry spitting on you.' Which I have no idea what happened," Pine recalled. "She showed me the thing. It does look, indeed, like Harry spitting on me. He didn't spit on me."