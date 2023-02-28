Harry Styles Reportedly 'Seeing Someone' New After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles is reportedly moving on after his split from Olivia Wilde. A source told the Daily Mail that the Grammy winner is dating again. "Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia." The source went on to add, "But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well."

The news of Harry's mystery girl comes three months after it was reported Styles and Wilde were "taking a break" from their relationship after nearly two years of dating. "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision," a source told People in November 2022. While the two are "still very close friends," "right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart." Soon after the news broke, more details about their breakup emerged and claimed it was truly an "amicable decision." An insider told Page Six, "Harry didn't dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond."

Harry's had a great start to 2023. Earlier this month, he took home the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Shortly after took home BRIT awards for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, British Album of the Year, and Best Pop/R&B Act, during the BRIT Awards ceremony in London.