Harry Styles Breaks Silence On Chris Pine Spitting Incident During Concert
By Dani Medina
September 8, 2022
Harry Styles is finally breaking his silence on #SpitGate.
In the middle of Wednesday (September 7) night's show at Madison Square Garden, the "As It Was" singer took a moment to address the crowd about the news making headlines in recent hours. Of course, referring to whether or not he spit on Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.
Wearing a dazzling pink and orange chevron jumpsuit, Harry decided to joke around a bit with the crowd after performing a few songs. "It's so wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we're back!" he said. His quips were met with applause and laughter from the audience, who knew, of course, that Harry was just joshing around.
“Just popped back from Venice after spitting on Chris Pine” HE IS SO REAL #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/Zb4e3CiW5l— alyn || seeing harry in 2023 (@imamattgirll) September 8, 2022
A rep for Pine set the record straight earlier this week, but this is Style's first time addressing the incident.
"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," Pine's rep said.
"I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we’re back!" - Harry Styles tonight at MSG pic.twitter.com/Ud0S3QaDjr— Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) September 8, 2022
Don't Worry Darling is set to premiere on September 23. You can watch the trailer below: