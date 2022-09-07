Harry Styles Breaks Silence On Chris Pine Spitting Incident During Concert

By Dani Medina

September 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles is finally breaking his silence on #SpitGate.

In the middle of Wednesday (September 7) night's show at Madison Square Garden, the "As It Was" singer took a moment to address the crowd about the news making headlines in recent hours. Of course, referring to whether or not he spit on Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

Wearing a dazzling pink and orange chevron jumpsuit, Harry decided to joke around a bit with the crowd after performing a few songs. "It's so wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we're back!" he said. His quips were met with applause and laughter from the audience, who knew, of course, that Harry was just joshing around.

A rep for Pine set the record straight earlier this week, but this is Style's first time addressing the incident.

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," Pine's rep said.

Don't Worry Darling is set to premiere on September 23. You can watch the trailer below:

Harry Styles
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.