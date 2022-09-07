Harry Styles Breaks Silence On Chris Pine Spitting Incident During Concert

Harry Styles is finally breaking his silence on #SpitGate.

In the middle of Wednesday (September 7) night's show at Madison Square Garden, the "As It Was" singer took a moment to address the crowd about the news making headlines in recent hours. Of course, referring to whether or not he spit on Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

Wearing a dazzling pink and orange chevron jumpsuit, Harry decided to joke around a bit with the crowd after performing a few songs. "It's so wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped over to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we're back!" he said. His quips were met with applause and laughter from the audience, who knew, of course, that Harry was just joshing around.