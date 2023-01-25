Here's How Much Snow Is Predicted To Hit Chicago This Weekend

Bundle up Windy City! Snow is expected to hit Chicago tonight and continue on into the weekend amid off and on showers. According to Block Club Chicago, the accumulation is predicted to be minor, but the roadway conditions that accompany it will be hazardous. Officials recommended that drivers get a head start to their morning commute on Thursday despite the possibility of the snow melting.

Snow covered the road this morning after two to four inches fell as locals headed to work. Travel conditions improved as the day went on. National Weather Service Chicago took to Twitter to update locals on the impending conditions, detailing slick roads North of I-80.

"The highest amounts will be found south of the Kankakee River, with a broad 2 to 4 inches (with locally higher amounts) elsewhere. Amounts will decrease towards the Wisconsin state line. Additional snow showers develop tonight and Thursday, leading to slick and hazardous travel with additional minor accums. Accumulating snowfall is possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, esp. North of I-80," the tweets read.