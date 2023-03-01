Florida City Named Among 10 Best Spring Break Destinations In The U.S.

Winter is finally winding down, making way for more warmth and activities. What better way to usher in the season of blooming flowers than Spring Break? That's right, it's the time of the year when family trips, beach parties, and other exciting vacations take place for at least a week.

If you haven't made any plans yet, Travel + Leisure found the 10 best Spring Break destinations in the United States. The website states, "We've got something for all ages — from families traveling with younger kids to couples looking for a romantic spring getaway — and with ten options around the U.S., you can find the perfect spring break trip, near or far."

Florida, known for being a hot spot for Spring Breakers, had one city featured on the list: Destin! Here's why this up-and-coming destination was chosen:

"On Florida's Emerald Coast, Destin (along with Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa Island) offers sandy beaches, warm water, boating, fishing, snorkeling, and plenty of water sports like kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, parasailing, and more. There's also a zip line, rock-climbing wall, and boat tours. From RV campsites to bed and breakfasts, hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals, visitors to the Emerald Coast have lodging options to meet their needs."