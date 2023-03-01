Spring Break is a time that most people have marked on their calendars for a year, planning for months on where they want to jet away for a quick vacation. Students get to experience a much-needed break from class, especially as finals, and in some cases graduation, draw ever closer, the "real world" knocking at the door, while parents with kids in school get to spend time with family while enjoying time away from work.

Travel + Leisure searched for the most fun spots around the country where folks love to unwind from school and work during a Spring Break getaway, compiling a list of the 10 best destinations that also includes a city right here in North Carolina.

So which North Carolina city is among the best Spring Break destinations?

Wrightsville Beach

It's Spring Break so of course you should head to the beach, and what better place to enjoy waterfront views and spend time in the sun than in this small town just outside of Wilmington. Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say:

"One of America's best beach towns, Wrightsville Beach offers water sports, restaurants, shopping, and local history. Stay oceanfront or near the harbor in the ideal place for your family or group of friends. Surfing, kayaking, and stand-up paddle boarding are popular, and scuba divers seek out the area's sunken ships, reefs, and sea life habitats. Even if it's not swimming weather just yet, you can still enjoy being near the water on a cruise or fishing boat. Visitors can learn more about the area and imagine what it was like in the past in local museums."

These are the 10 best Spring Break destinations in the country:

Destin, Florida

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Park City, Utah

South Padre Island, Texas

Palm Springs, California

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Atlanta, Georgia

New Orleans, Louisiana

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Phoenix, Arizona

Read up on some of the best spots to spend Spring Break by checking out Travel + Leisure's full report.