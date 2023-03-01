This Missouri Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.

The bustling culture and exciting nightlife of big cities are a big draw for tourists, but that doesn't mean you can't find fun things to do in smaller towns.

Cheapism looked at several small towns around the country to find out which are the best to visit for a trip that is sure to create lasting memories, compiling a list of the 50 small towns you need to see. One spot in Missouri even managed to make the list!

According to the site, Jefferson City, though the state capital, is among its picks for the best small towns in the U.S. to visit, specifically its historical and scenic nature offerings. They also suggest stopping by the Runge Conservation Nature Center for free outdoor fun or experience the natural wonder of the city through nearby nature trails.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Jefferson City is home to the state government, and visitors should know that construction on the state capital finished early last year. Visitors can also take a free tour of the ornate governor's mansion, built in 1871, given by guides dressed in period costume. Reservations for the tour are required."

Check out Cheapism's full list of the best small towns in American to visit.