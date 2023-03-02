A.J. Brown Blasts Juju Smith-Schuster After Strange Video Trolling Eagles

The feud between Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster continued this week after Brown posted since-deleted responses to a strange video featuring Smith-Schuster.

Brown shared multiple threats directed at Smith-Schuster, which included a public tweet and a screengrab of a direct message to his fellow wide receiver in which he wrote, "I don't play them kids games, if you wanna see me, I'm with it."

The video included a coach taking a shot at Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who was flagged for holding on a pass that sailed over Smith-Schuster's head, which would have resulted in a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining, but instead allowed Kansas City to run out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning kick in a 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII. The video also included impressions of quarterback Jalen Hurts and Brown, who was referred to as 'Aquarius Jefferson.'