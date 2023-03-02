A.J. Brown Blasts Juju Smith-Schuster After Strange Video Trolling Eagles
By Jason Hall
March 2, 2023
The feud between Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster continued this week after Brown posted since-deleted responses to a strange video featuring Smith-Schuster.
Brown shared multiple threats directed at Smith-Schuster, which included a public tweet and a screengrab of a direct message to his fellow wide receiver in which he wrote, "I don't play them kids games, if you wanna see me, I'm with it."
The video included a coach taking a shot at Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, who was flagged for holding on a pass that sailed over Smith-Schuster's head, which would have resulted in a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining, but instead allowed Kansas City to run out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning kick in a 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII. The video also included impressions of quarterback Jalen Hurts and Brown, who was referred to as 'Aquarius Jefferson.'
AJ Brown wants smoke with JuJu Smith after he was mocking him, Jalen Hurts, James Bradberry and the entire eagles team in general with this skit 😭 pic.twitter.com/9RUDSkamnu— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 2, 2023
Last month, Smith-Schuster shared a Valentine's Day post trolling Bradberry and the Eagles featuring a photo of the cornerback with the caption, "I'll hold you when it matters most," which garnered a harsh response from Brown.
First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023
"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it This is lame. You was on the way out the league before [Patrick] Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again," Brown wrote in a quote-tweet to Smith-Schuster's original post.
As referenced, Bradberry admitted that the correct call was made while addressing reporters after Super Bowl LVII.
For those who didn't like the call on James Bradberry, here's the word from the man himself:— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 13, 2023
“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."#Eagles #Chiefs
“It was a holding," Bradberry told reporters when asked about his coverage on Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster via NFL Network's Mike Giardi. "I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide." Smith-Schuster also publicly stated that he believed the call was correct.
#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster asked if he feels he got held by #Eagles CB James Bradberry: “Oh yes. A hundred percent.” pic.twitter.com/lazgtHpYM1— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 13, 2023
"Oh yes, a hundred percent," Smith-Schuster told reporters when asked if he thought he was held on the play via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "My route was strike in, strike back out. I mean, Bradberry's a good player but I feel like, at some day, the call's going to be the call."
Referee Carl Cheffers explained his reasoning for the call to reporters after the game and claimed there was "no debate" on whether the play should have resulted in a flag.
"The receiver went to the inside, and he was attempting to release to the outside," Cheffers said. "The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding.
Pool report on the holding penalty on James Bradberry: pic.twitter.com/6gsOfyRNns— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 13, 2023
Smith-Schuster finished Super Bowl LVII with seven receptions for 53 yards, playing a crucial role in the Chiefs' offensive push in the second half. Kansas City outscored Philadelphia, 24-11, in the second half, which included 17 points in the fourth quarter and scoring on each possession of the final two quarters.
Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chiefs this past offseason after spending his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City has won three Super Bowls in franchise history, which included winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.