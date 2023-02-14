A.J. Brown Fires Back At Juju Smith-Schuster's Viral Trolling Post

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a harsh response for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster's Valentine's Day post trolling the Eagles and teammate James Bradberry on Tuesday (February 14).

"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it This is lame. You was on the way out the league before [Patrick] Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again," Brown wrote in a quote-tweet to Smith-Schuster's original post.

Smith-Schuster initially shared a photo of Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with the caption, "I'll hold you when it matters most," referencing Bradberry getting flagged for holding on a pass that sailed over Smith-Schuster's head, which would have resulted in a forced fourth down by the Eagles defense with 1:54 remaining, but instead allowed Kansas City to run out the clock before Harrison Butker's game-winning kick in a 38-35 win.

"Happy Valentine's Day, everybody," Smith-Schuster tweeted.